Ironic: Lefties who called the Constitution racist are the same ones now crying about a ‘constitutional crisis’

When their “Trump is a dictator” narrative failed to secure the election for Kamala Harris, the left then took up another narrative: We’re in a “constitutional crisis.”

With every move President Trump makes, we find the left crying about violations to our Constitution, which are as bogus as they are ironic.

After all, aren’t these the same people who called our Constitution a racist, white supremacist document?

“I thought we were told through [Critical Race Theory] ... that the men who wrote the Constitution were white slaveholder supremacists — plantation owners to be ignored,” says Mark Levin. “I could have sworn they said the Constitution was a white man's document intended to keep all other people down.”

For example, they told us that “the Electoral College was there because of slavery,” Levin recalls, noting that it “has absolutely nothing to do with slavery.”

They pointed at the “Three-Fifths Clause” — a former section in the Constitution that determined “slaves [would] be counted as ⅗ of a person” — as further evidence that the Constitution was a racist document when in fact, “it was a compromise with the North,” which “put [the Three-Fifths Clause] in there to prevent the South from having too many members of the House.”

“They said, ‘You can't treat blacks this way and then jack up your numbers in the House of Representatives; you say they’re property, but then you say they’re people for the purpose of empowering yourselves,’” Levin corrects.

These were the faulty arguments the left was bringing to the table a few years ago, but now that Donald Trump is back in office, suddenly the Constitution is a document they care so much about protecting.

“Now they wave it around — ‘Ah, look at the Constitution, the Constitution!’ — which they hate, which they despise, including the men who wrote it, adopted it, and ratified it,” says Levin.

