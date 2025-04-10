Levin: The left wants to SMASH the Constitution — here’s the proof

The Democrats might claim they want to preserve the Constitution, but the radical leftists they platform clearly couldn’t be less interested.

One of those radical leftists is Elie Mystal, an American political commentator, who reveals his own rewriting of the Constitution in a recent segment on “The View.”

“When Democrats come into office, they come in with, like, super glue and tape, and so they try to put things back together. So I thought about writing 10 constitutional amendments that would be super cool if we had,” Mystal told the ladies on the panel.

“I was like, ‘No, no, no. We need to smash the things that they like. We need to smash the things that are holding this country back,’” Mystal continued. “And so I came up with 10 laws that we could just be rid of. Not reform, not update for the modern era. Ten things that we can smash if we ever are allowed to get power again that would make this country better tomorrow.”

“So this guy’s saying that we need to smash everything that you and I stand for,” Mark Levin of “LevinTV” says, disturbed. “It’s just this hate America stuff, it’s just incredible.”

In his segment on “The View,” Mystal claimed that everything put into law before the 1965 Voting Rights Act was passed should be ignored.

“Even the 1964 Civil Rights Act? We should ignore that, too?” Levin asks. “See, the 1964 Civil Rights Act preceded the 1965 Voting Rights Act, because that was actually called the 1965 Civil Rights Act, and they were subsequent to the 1866 Civil Rights Act. And they were also subsequent to the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution of the United States.”

“The 13th Amendment officially abolishing slavery, the 14th Amendment ensuring that all freed slaves, black people, would be treated like citizens. The equal protection clause and due process clause of the Fifth Amendment applied to every single state through the 14th Amendment,” he continues.

“Should we ignore those, too? Well, who voted for them? Mostly white people and mostly white legislatures. You get my drift? In fact, who fought the Civil War? Obviously blacks fought, too. The overwhelming majority of the soldiers in the North were white. See, this race game doesn’t exactly play out like they hope, wish that it would.”

“Think about this idiot,” he continues, adding, “He thinks he’s clever. It’s because he doesn’t have anybody with an IQ over a pickle in order to respond to him.”

