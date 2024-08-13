Mark Levin: The American media are the Pravda media

If Mark Levin were to boil all the problems with American mainstream media platforms down to a single point, it would be this: “They don’t represent you – the American people.”

Who does the mainstream media represent, then?

“They represent the Democrat Party base,” Levin says.

And a quick peek into history suggests that that’s long been the case.

The mainstream media “covered for Woodrow Wilson when he had a debilitating stroke and was utterly and completely dysfunctional, and his wife ran the country for a year and a half.”

“They did the same when Franklin Roosevelt ran for his fourth unprecedented term like a dictator. They reported him to be in excellent health when he was dying from the moment the first vote was cast.”

“They lied about John Kennedy's conditions.”

“The New York Times lied about Stalin and the slaughter of the Ukrainians in 1932,” “covered up the Holocaust until 1944 when most European Jews were already exterminated,” and “helped to install [Fidel] Castro – a mass-murdering, genocidal communist, whom they portrayed as a small-d Democrat.”

Most recently, the mainstream media lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive condition. The majority of news outlets were willing to die on the hill of Biden’s stable mental acuity. It was only when his ineptitude was laid bare before the entire nation during his first and last debate against Donald Trump that the media were forced to change their tune.

But that hasn’t stopped any of the mainstream outlets from continuing their lying sprees.

Now they’re making every effort to erase Kamala Harris’ deplorable past and sculpt her from an unintelligent, unaccomplished DEI hire into the awe-inspiring savior of democracy. Never mind the fact that the party “installed her without a single vote from an American citizen.”

“The American media are the Pravda media. … The American media are the Al Jazeera media of Qatar,” says Levin, adding that Putin and Qatar would be “proud” to have “such a state-run media.”

“In recent decades … the massive global corporations have taken over these news platforms. They don't serve America's interests by giving us the facts and letting us make the decisions,” he criticizes, reiterating that the mainstream media in America is “the Democrat Party base media,” which is “populated by two types of people – low-information voters and fanatics.”

“You are not watching a small-d democratic election for the most powerful office on the face of the Earth. You're watching a dictator's election,” Levin opines.

Kamala Harris, the Democrat Party base behind her, and their media allies establish a narrative by repeating it over and over again on television, radio, newspapers, and social media while they simultaneously “censor, smear, [and] character-assassinate the opposition.”

Currently, this looks like elevating Kamala Harris while defaming JD Vance, for example.

“They've taken a man who really lifted himself up by his bootstraps out of the poorest kind of upbringing in Appalachia, who volunteered for the Marines after 9/11, who wound up at Yale Law School, who became a successful capitalist – the American dream, the American experiment in this one individual – and they've tried to destroy him, to turn him into some kind of racist while he's married to a brown woman, to turn him into some kind of a buffoon while he's got a very high IQ,” says Levin.

“Meanwhile, they turn the racist, bigot, anti-Semite Kamala Harris – who is surrounded by anti-Semites, who is surrounded by Hamas supporters, who is surrounded by Islamists” – into “a statesman, a thinker, an achiever, a leader.”

The media is now denying that she was Biden’s “border czar” and has conveniently forgotten that she voted to “hire 87,000 new IRS agents” to police waiters and waitresses paying taxes on their tips. Now Harris has come forth and said she’s “opposed to taxing tips” and she’s planning to “hire more border agents,” even though not that long ago, she argued for defunding ICE.

She approved the “biggest profligate unbelievable spending in American history – trillions of dollars of spending on the Inflation Reduction Act,” which funded “left-wing, climate change degrowth groups,” but now she’s telling the American people “she wants to bring prices down.”

She voted in favor of every radical climate change proposition, including the complete abandonment of fossil fuels, but now that she’s campaigning for president, “she doesn’t oppose [gasoline] any more” and claims she plans to “lower [gas] prices.”

Despite the glaring inconsistencies, the media plays along and regurgitates the most recently approved narrative.

“She is now, today, as I speak, supported by every radical, extremist, socialist, Marxist, anti-capitalist organization, but she says now she's for fracking, and the media say ‘it's okay,”’ Levin castigates.

He condemns “the propagandists on TV” as “filthy, poisonous, cancerous liars who call themselves Democrats – [and] the contemptible media that uses the free press … to advance an autocratic notion of what this country should be to lie to the American people.”

“Are we going to succumb to this?” he asks.

