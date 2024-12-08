Mark Levin roasts woke ‘60 Minutes’ reporter who asked Tom Homan this ridiculous question

Donald Trump has promised the largest mass deportation in the history of the United States in order to restabilize the country following the Biden regime’s open border policies that welcomed in and funded millions of illegal immigrants.

To take on this gargantuan task, Trump has appointed Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as the next border czar. Homan seems prepared and eager to carry out the mission.

But of course, leftists are screaming racism and xenophobia. They’re already throwing accusations that frail grandmothers will be deported, among other innocents.

“You are carrying out a targeted enforcement operation. Grandma’s in the house. She’s undocumented. She get arrested too?” Homan was asked in a “60 Minutes” interview back in October.

Mark Levin has a better question for this “reprobate” reporter.

“How did Grandma get in the country?” he asks.

“Here's the deal — everybody who's here illegally wasn't dragged out of their country and brought to the United States. They came voluntarily,” he says. That’s why “there's deportation processes in place under our immigration laws.”

“Is there a grandma exception in our immigration laws if you come here illegally?” Levin asks. People have seemingly forgotten that if you “voluntarily come into this country,” then you are “[subjecting yourself] to our laws.”

One might think that the Biden administration has forgotten it, too, but no. The open borders under the Biden-Harris regime are for one purpose: revolution by immigration .

To hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

