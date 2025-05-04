Mark Levin destroys smarmy CNN host defending Jew-hating Harvard

When Dr. Mark Goldfeder, CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center and the attorney litigating against green card holder and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, was invited on CNN, the panel — composed of Jake Tapper, Margaret Hoover, and her husband, John Avlon — had every intention of humiliating him.

However, they were the ones who were put to shame in the interview.

Mark Levin plays the clip.

Goldfeder compared Harvard potentially losing its tax-exemption status for refusing to comply with the Trump administration’s demands to address anti-Semitism and DEI policies on campus to Bob Jones University losing its tax-exemption status in 1983 for its prohibition on interracial dating and marriage among students.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has already held that a charitable organization, including specifically a university, can lose its tax-exempt status if they are violating fundamental policy,” said Goldfeder, referencing the 1983 case.

“The reality here is that elite universities are undermining confidence in the entire sector. Jewish students are being harassed and assaulted, and elite university administrators have done nothing to stop it, including at Harvard,” he continued, adding that “financial incentives seem to be the only lever that we can pull to stop the racist and anti-Semitic conduct on their campuses.”

Avlon, smug and hostile, then fired back, “You're comparing Harvard University to Bob Jones University, which lost its tax-exempt status because it forbid interracial dating? I just want to be clear that's your official position, right?”

When Goldfeder said yes, Avlon mocked, “Super, that’s gonna go down real well. Sounds really equivalent.”

“Why would you cut scientific funding? Why would you cut medical funding?” he spat.

Goldfeder’s response was simple brilliance: “Harvard has $53 billion in its endowment. ... Dip into your endowment or stop discriminating. ... If you want to keep discriminating, you have plenty of money that you raised over the years, and anything that the U.S. cuts off, I'm sure Qatar will fill right in.”

Goldfeder’s point, Mark Levin explains, is that “if you're so worried about hospitals and research, why don't you use some of your 53 friggin’ billion dollars and do something about it? Why are Mr. and Mrs. America — almost none of whom go to Harvard … subsidizing the highest of the Ivy League colleges,” especially when it promotes dangerous anti-Semitism and racist DEI policies on its campus?

“All they have to do is stop with this DEI, which is racist ... and stop the anti-Semitism! Is this really so hard?” Levin asks.

He also points out that Avlon “wouldn't have that stupid smirk on his face” if, instead of Jewish students, it was black students being harassed on campus.

“You have Jewish kids on campus who are being violently threatened, who are being harmed, in some cases running for their safety. That is very serious. If we had black kids on campus running for their safety, locking themselves in libraries, locking themselves in dorm rooms ... you'd be hearing very different stories than you hear from this guy with a smirk on his face,” he condemns.

“That guy Avlon is a disgrace. His wife's sitting there like a bobblehead, and Jake Tapper — he's a disgrace too. ... No group, minority or majority, should be treated the way the Jews are being treated on these college campuses. Period.”

To see Dr. Goldfeder’s CNN segment and hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

