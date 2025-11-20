Mark Levin eviscerates Republicans treating 2025 Democrat sweep as future campaign fuel

On November 4, 2025, Democrats didn’t just win Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City — they crushed them. In Virginia, Democrats swept the statewide offices in a clean blue trifecta: Abigail Spanberger as governor, Ghazala Hashmi as lieutenant governor, and Jay Jones as attorney general. New Jersey followed suit, with the gubernatorial race called for Democrat Mikie Sherrill shortly after polling closed. And in New York City, Muslim Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race.

Mark Levin is disturbed by Republicans’ apathy. “We gotta fight like hell, every single time, in every election, at every level of government. That's the bottom line!”

Virginia, he says, was once “a red southern state” until the “locusts” — “government bureaucrats” looking to evade blue-state taxes and regulations – moved in and “screwed up everything.”

“Now the state of Virginia — the Commonwealth — has the largest number of federal bureaucrats of any state in the country, even more than Maryland. Wow. Go figure,” says Levin. “Plus, on top of that, we've had years and years of illegal immigration and legal immigration without assimilation, particularly under the Democrats.”

Add to that the fact that “Republicans are depopulating the state” and Soros and CAIR funding install people like Hashmi — a Muslim progressive Democrat who is now teed up to be Virginia’s next governor — and it’s clear that the state is on a one-way track to destruction.

New Jersey is much the same, although it doesn't have the red history of Virginia. Blue voters, despite the already crushing taxes and regulations, voted in the same Democrat machine with Sherrill, who Levin says will simply sit at a desk and use a rubber “YES” stamp on every radical blue bill that crosses her desk. She’s nothing more than “a placeholder,” he scoffs.

Levin calls out Republican pundits on television and radio who ignorantly believe they can use these recent Democrat victories, especially Zohran Mamdani’s in New York City, as red campaign fuel in the future.

“They're organizing at the local level like we've never seen before,” he warns. ”They've got more billions flooding in like we've never seen before. They're already twisting the minds of our youth in our colleges and universities.”

To those pushing the idea that these blue victories will only help Republicans in the midterms and the 2028 election, he says, “Are you out of your mind?! ... Get out of the way and let the serious people deal with this!”

