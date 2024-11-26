Mark Levin eviscerates the ICC’s witch hunt against Netanyahu

Mark Levin recently spoke with Jewish journalist Libby Alon to discuss the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.





“Let’s start with the most critical question. What do you think about the ICC decision to issue arrest warrants to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant?” Alon asked.

“The ICC has become an operation of the Marxist Islamists, the Jew-haters,” says Levin. “The idea that the Israeli people, that their representatives in the government, are committing acts of genocide and war crimes against the Palestinians in Gaza is sickening; it's a blood libel.”

“The fact of the matter is Hamas is killing its own people; the fact of the matter is Iran is using Palestinians as fodder, and Israel and the Israelis are just trying to live their lives and not be bothered by all these people who apparently want to eviscerate and destroy them,” he adds.

“And how do you think the U.S. should act?” was Alon’s next question.

“My view is that we ought to pass a law that says, ‘Okay, now we have jurisdiction over the ICC, and we have jurisdiction over all the jurisdictions that the ICC claims.’ If they can do it unilaterally, why can't we?” Levin states.

Further, “when it comes to the U.N. and their funding and so forth, we define their sources of funding and do whatever we can to cut it off. 25% of the United Nations budget comes from the United States, and the American people are sick and tired of the U.N. Most Americans want the U.N. to get the hell out of our country,” he adds.

“Trump imposed sanctions on the ICC in 2020; the Biden administration removed these sanctions in 2021. Do you think there's any connection between the removal of these sanctions and the warrants that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Gallant are getting?” Alon then asked.

“100%,” Levin says. “Biden and Blinken could have put an end to this. They could have said, ‘No, we're going to reinstitute the Trump sanctions against the ICC.'”

“How do you think the signatory country to the treaty should act?” Alon posed.

“They should speak out against what's taking place,” says Levin, noting that due to the corrupt leftist governments of various European countries, this is highly unlikely.

Alon also asked how Netanyahu should react to the ICC’s decision and how the relationship between the U.S. and Israel will look now that Trump is returning to the White House.

To hear Levin’s answers, watch the clip above.

