Mark Levin invokes Reagan’s 1964 warning as a rallying cry against today’s looming crisis

On October 27, 1964, Ronald Reagan, a rising conservative voice at the time, delivered his historic speech “A Time for Choosing.”

It’s one of "the greatest speeches in American history,” says Mark Levin.

The 29-minute nationally televised address articulated the future president’s conservative vision, emphasizing limited government, individual liberty, and a strong anti-communist stance. He criticized the growth of federal bureaucracy and warned of encroaching socialism, framing the election between Republican nominee Barry Goldwater and incumbent President Lyndon B. Johnson as a critical choice between freedom and government overreach.

Reagan saw the internal erosion of liberty through excessive federal power and socialist-leaning policies as a threat equally perilous as the external danger of communism.

But Reagan didn’t view these internal and external threats as mutually exclusive. They were deeply connected.

“There is an enemy within, and the enemy within is growing because the enemy without is funding the enemy within and populating the enemy within, and they are fusing and joining and colluding with homegrown Marxists and people of that ilk,” Levin says, summarizing Reagan’s argument.

Even though this speech took place nearly 62 years ago, it is still relevant today, he says.

On this episode of “LevinTV,” Levin, who is constantly warning of America’s internal threat of Marxist ideologies and government overreach, played an inspiring clip from Reagan’s speech to remind us of what has been true since the 1960s: Marxism and unchecked government power threaten America’s core freedoms.

