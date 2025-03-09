Mark Levin ROASTS Jane Fonda's radical leftist SAG awards speech

Mark Levin would love nothing more than to dismiss Hollywood as the cesspool it is, but how can he when the Screen Actors Guild robs him every month?

“Those bastards take money out of my paycheck on radio every damn month” because “unfortunately, they have a deal with these major media corporations,” he sighs. “I don't have any choice, so I fund these mutants.”

A couple of weeks ago, at the annual SAG awards, actress Jane Fonda won the Life Achievement Award.

Her acceptance speech was a liberal tirade about politics, empathy, and what "woke" apparently means.

“Make no mistake, empathy is not weak or ‘woke,’ and by the way, woke just means you give a damn about other people. A whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening, what is coming our way, and even if they’re of a different political persuasion, we need to call upon our empathy and not judge but listen from our hearts and welcome them into our tent because we are gonna need a big tent to resist successfully what’s coming at us,” Fonda said to a cheering audience.

“What is coming at us that you need to resist?” Levin asks. “You’ve had such a tough life as a multimillionaire in Hollywood.”

“She's part of the resistance. And what is she resisting this time? The American people,” he mocks. “I guess she likes fraud and bloat in the federal government. I guess that's okay with her.”

Levin recalls Fonda’s earlier days when she “backed the communists who were killing American troops in Vietnam” in 1972.

“They used her in a propaganda movie where she was having a joyride on an anti-aircraft weapon,” he says, adding sarcastically, “I'm sure she deserved this award.”

“I made my first movie in 1958. It was the tail end of McCarthyism, when so many careers were destroyed. Today, it’s helpful to remember, though, that Hollywood resisted. We did. Overseas brave American producers, like Hannah Weinstein, hired blacklisted writers,” Fonda continued in her speech.

“You know who else? Ronald Reagan when he was a Democrat,” but “his name will never cross her lips,” says Levin.

“She's always looking for a cause — the oppressors versus the oppressed. Not one damn word about Hamas or Hezbollah, not one damn word about what Iran is doing, including to its own people, not one damn word about communist China and the Uyghurs and the Christians and others that they're murdering and raping and torturing because Hollywood is bought and paid for by communist China,” he says.

