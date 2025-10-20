Mark Levin weighs in on Young Republicans scandal, exposes media’s true agenda

Last week, Politico exposed thousands of leaked messages from a private Telegram chat group of Young Republicans leaders across states like New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont. The chats, spanning seven months earlier this year, revealed racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, and violent jokes, including rape quips, praise for Hitler, gas chamber gags, and slurs against black, gay, Latino, and Asian people.

The messages were egregious, to say the least.

Peter Giunta, former chair of the New York State Young Republicans, wrote things like, “I love Hitler”; “Everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber”; “I’d go to the zoo if I wanted to watch monkey play ball”; and “I’m going to create some of the greatest psychological torture methods known to man. We only want true believers.”

Joe Maligno, general counsel of the New York State Young Republicans, wrote, “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic.”

Bobby Walker, vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans, referred to rape as “epic.”

Annie Kaykaty, a national committee member in New York, wrote, “I’m ready to watch people burn now.”

In its exposé , Politico drew the following conclusion: “The chat offers an unfiltered look at how a new generation of GOP activists talk when they think no one is listening.”

Mainstream media echoed this, framing the Young Republicans Telegram scandal as proof of rampant racism, anti-Semitism, and violent rhetoric among Gen Z Republicans, portraying them as a toxic, far-right group shaped by Trump-era extremism.

Not so fast, Mark Levin cautions.

“I’m not willing to accept this total smear of an entire generation of Republicans,” he says.





“I’m willing to accept without equivocation that these people are sleazy, and what they said is outrageous. It’s bigoted. It’s racist. It’s anti-Semitic,” he says, noting that all involved deserve to lose their positions.

But these grotesque messages certainly are not indicative of the views of all young conservatives. What the media is attempting to do, he says, is use a scandal involving a handful of hateful individuals to smear Donald Trump.

In the Politico article, authors Emily Ngo and Jason Beeferman wrote, “The 2,900 pages of chats, shared among a dozen Millennial and Gen Z Republicans between early January and mid-August, chronicle their campaign to seize control of the national Young Republican organization on a hardline pro-Donald Trump platform.”

But the facts, Levin says, don’t support this narrative.

“Donald Trump [is] the greatest supporter of Israel and greatest active opponent of anti-Semitism in the history of the presidency,” he says.

To hear more of his analysis and commentary, watch the clip above.

