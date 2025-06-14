One word keeps slipping out of Jake Tapper’s mouth on ‘Original Sin' tour

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, he and co-author, Axios journalist Alex Thompson, had to interview over 200 people to write their book “Original Sin,” which exposed the calculated cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during his four-year term.

Mark Levin has one question, though: Why go through the pain of interviewing so many people when you could’ve just interviewed yourself?

Before President Trump was elected, Democrats and the mainstream media had a two-tier plan: “Get [Donald Trump] in prison” and “protect Joe Biden,” says Levin.

Jake Tapper was in on both.

But now that the plans have tanked, Tapper needs a get-out-of-jail-free card, and he’s found it in the form of writing a phony tell-all book that ironically exposes the leftist cover-up campaign that he was deeply embedded in.

“Original Sin” is just another Democrat ploy to “rewrite history,” says Levin.

And yet — liberal and conservative media outlets alike are interviewing Tapper and constantly quoting all the “gossip” in the book.

But they fail to see the glaring irony: If Tapper were a true journalist, as he clearly aims to present himself, then he would’ve reported on all the damning information on Biden as he was learning it instead of “[saving] it” for his exposé.

Levin wonders when he started conducting these interviews. Did they overlap with his CNN segments where he chided and dismissed anyone who dared to question Biden’s cognitive state?

The information Tapper was secretly stashing away for his own personal gain was nothing less than “the greatest political scandal in American history,” says Levin. And now, he “is literally making millions of dollars despite his role” is squashing the narrative that Joe Biden was cognitively unfit to serve as president.

On his book tour, Tapper has been dropping the word “humility” over and over again, admitting that his coverage of Biden’s mental state fell short. It's not an admission that he was complicit in the cover-up, though. Levin says don't fall for the ruse. It's the “PR firm” telling him to use that word, not because it reflects his genuine feelings but because it will help him sell more books.

He hopes that “one day somebody will write a book about the people who wrote a book and had humility.”

To hear more of Levin’s commentary and see some of the footage of Tapper’s “humble” book tour, watch the clip above.

