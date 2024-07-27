Mark Levin: Biden’s DEI appointments RUINED the Secret Service

If there’s one thing that can be agreed upon across the political aisle, it’s that the Secret Service was horrifically incompetent on July 13 — and thus is an absolute embarrassment to the United States.

The Secret Service had one job — to protect former President Donald Trump. And the agency failed. Had he not turned his head at the last second, he would likely not be with us today.

Mark Levin is in utter disbelief that something like this could have happened.

“What’s very upsetting about this, though, is the more we learn, the more preposterous and outrageous this is,” Levin says. “This is a tiny local police department. Are you telling me the United States Secret Service delegated them authority for protection outside the protection zone?”

Meanwhile, the Secret Service did have a counter-sniper. So where was he?

“If you have a counter-sniper there, that counter-sniper, that’s his job to stay focused. To look for any other snipers or any other potential, you know, in the trees, on the buildings, and so forth. That’s his job,” Levin says.

“And now that we learn that they viewed that building as a vulnerable spot, and then we hear that for the local police it was a launching off for special ops,” he continues. “You’ve seen the video, the people yelling and saying, ‘There’s a guy up there with a gun, he’s up there, he’s up there now with a rifle.’”

Perhaps a good way to explain how this happened starts with the now-former director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle. Cheatle was head of security for PepsiCo before becoming Secret Service director.

“This is a DEI appointment by Joe Biden,” Levin says. “One of the focuses of this director of the Secret Service, and she’s made it public, ‘We want 30% female agents.’”

“Well, I want 100% competent agents. This is not a game,” he adds.

