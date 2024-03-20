What do 'all the biggest thugs, dictators, genocidal maniacs' have in common?

While the Democrats claim to be “saving our democracy,” their actions reflect anything but that.

“The Democrat Party is a party of tyranny that practices totalitarianism despite talking about democracy,” Mark Levin says, adding that “all the biggest thugs, dictators, genocidal maniacs always use the word ‘democracy.’”

Levin’s point is easily illustrated by the 91 charges and four false indictments aimed at former President Donald Trump — all in the hopes of a 2024 victory for President Biden and the Democrat Party.

“I’m the real legal analyst, okay, and every one of these charges is bogus. All 91 of them. Not one of them should have ever been brought,” Levin says, noting that the only reason they’ve been brought is because “they want Donald Trump in prison.”

And why are they so enamored with the idea of Trump behind bars?

“The goal is a one-candidate race. One party. One rule,” Levin explains.

The Democrat Party has been trying to accomplish this goal since Trump was in office, starting with the accusations of Russian collusion and then insurrection — both of which failed to fulfill their goal.

“The result was no charges. Why? Because he didn’t do anything wrong,” Levin says.

“Then we have this New York attorney general. She is a radical reprobate who runs for office saying she’s going to get Trump. That should be enough to disbar her,” he continues, referencing the fraud case against Trump.

“Their goal is to imprison Donald Trump so Biden has a clear field. That’s why you charge somebody with 91 felonies in four different jurisdictions,” Levin adds.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.