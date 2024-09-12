A comedian’s hilarious take on the Trump/Harris debate: 'She could have said that the earth was a triangle'

As a comedian, Dave Landau has the unique ability to take a situation that would make the majority of us anxious, nauseous, or hopeless and extract some humor.

That’s exactly what he managed to do following Tuesday's debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

If you a need laugh after watching what occurred on the stage last night, this one's for you:

Before the debate even began, Dave knew it wasn’t going to go well.

When Trump and Harris “walked out, they shook hands like a divorced couple at their son's graduation,” he said.

“I figured with the Stanley Cup of wine [Kamala] probably had under that podium, she might be able to keep her composure better, but the more angry [Trump] got, the more balanced she kind of seemed. But I don't blame him for being angry because the whole debate was three on one, like Lindsey Graham and a rest area bathroom,” he told Stu Burguiere, who doubled over in laughter.

“It was the most biased thing from the get-go. She could have said that the earth was a triangle, and they wouldn't have checked it.”

“They didn't fact-check anything that [Kamala] said, and then any time Trump said something, they were like, 'Sir, sir, you've been speaking for 10 seconds, there's no way that's true; let's go back to Kamala; she was just talking about the greatest economy we've had for the last four years,”’ laughs Dave.

As for Harris’ constant sneering, harrumphing, and eye-rolling, Dave thinks the male audience was wholly unimpressed because “they’re used to that face” at home.

“It was very ‘you’re not getting any tonight,’” he jokes.

“The other part I loved was when she said ‘people leave your rallies early.’ Well, sure, [Trump] was getting shot, as opposed to when people left Biden's rallies early because he just had to take a question from Ben Franklin and then shake hands with a camera,” says Dave.

To hear more of his humorous post-debate analysis, watch the clip above.

