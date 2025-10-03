Hollywood’s newest star isn’t human — and why that’s ‘disturbing’

Tilly Norwood is a stunning London-based actress climbing the Hollywood ladder and closing in on almost 50,000 Instagram followers.

But there’s one catch. As you peruse her page of smiles and poses, you realize that she’s not real. Rather, Norwood is an AI-generated character that’s been created by the AI division of the production company Particle6.

And according to Particle6 founder Eline Van der Velden, she’s looking for an agent.

While Van der Velden is reportedly negotiating with multiple agencies to represent the AI character, Hollywood is not happy, as actors have been voicing strong opposition.

One actress, Emily Blunt, told the magazine “Variety” in an interview, “Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary.”

“Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection,” she added.

Not usually on the same page with Hollywood actors and actresses, BlazeTV host Dave Landau couldn’t agree more.

“They’re trying to get representation for this AI, which is disturbing to me,” Landau comments.

“You know what’s funny,” BlazeTV co-host ¼ Black Garrett chimes in, “is that the SAG-AFTRA strikes were about AI and who controls it, not keeping it from being in the industry.”

“Yeah, they should have worked on that part,” Landau says.

In an attempt to defend her “creation,” Van der Velden wrote in a statement on Instagram : “To those who have expressed anger over the creation of our AI character Tilly Norwood: she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work — a piece of art.”

“Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity,” she added.

“The creator of the AI-generated actress released a statement, which itself sounds generated by AI,” Landau laughs.

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.