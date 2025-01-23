Elon Musk under fire for alleged ‘Nazi salute’ during Trump’s inauguration

Elon Musk has been under fire basically nonstop since he boarded the MAGA train. It should come as no surprise then that many people found something to complain about in Musk’s speech at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

At the podium, an excited Musk thanked the people for “making it happen.” He placed his right hand on his heart before thrusting it out to the crowd. He then turned behind him and did the same for the audience sitting behind him.

Some perceived the action as a gesture of appreciation; others, however, likened it to the Hitlerian salute.

In response to the backlash, Musk took to X and posted:

Dave Landau, ¼ Black Garrett, and producer Angela Boggs, hosts of “Normal World,” debate the scandal.

Garrett says that Musk probably didn’t think about how his gesture might be received because “he has autism.”

“I think this was just an autism moment,” he offers.

Angela disagrees. “I don’t think autism makes you Nazi-salute two times,” she says. “I'm just playing devil's advocate. … I'm not saying 100% I think that that's what he was doing, but he did do [the gesture] twice.”

“I don’t think it was a Nazi salute,” says Dave.

“He was sending out his heart to the crowd,” adds Garrett sympathetically. “You know how he’s always undulating with his arms. Classic Elon.”

To hear more of the team’s commentary, watch the episode above.

