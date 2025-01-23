ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Elon Musk under fire for alleged ‘Nazi salute’ during Trump’s inauguration
January 23, 2025
Elon Musk has been under fire basically nonstop since he boarded the MAGA train. It should come as no surprise then that many people found something to complain about in Musk’s speech at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
At the podium, an excited Musk thanked the people for “making it happen.” He placed his right hand on his heart before thrusting it out to the crowd. He then turned behind him and did the same for the audience sitting behind him.
Some perceived the action as a gesture of appreciation; others, however, likened it to the Hitlerian salute.
In response to the backlash, Musk took to X and posted:
Dave Landau, ¼ Black Garrett, and producer Angela Boggs, hosts of “Normal World,” debate the scandal.
Garrett says that Musk probably didn’t think about how his gesture might be received because “he has autism.”
“I think this was just an autism moment,” he offers.
Angela disagrees. “I don’t think autism makes you Nazi-salute two times,” she says. “I'm just playing devil's advocate. … I'm not saying 100% I think that that's what he was doing, but he did do [the gesture] twice.”
“I don’t think it was a Nazi salute,” says Dave.
“He was sending out his heart to the crowd,” adds Garrett sympathetically. “You know how he’s always undulating with his arms. Classic Elon.”
To hear more of the team’s commentary, watch the episode above.
Want more 'Normal World'?
To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.