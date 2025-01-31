‘You look like Dr. Phil’: Dr. Phil joins ICE raids in Chicago

President Donald Trump has kicked off his second presidency by making good on his promise to deport illegal immigrants — especially those with a criminal history.

One of those illegal immigrants was in for a bit of extra shock when he wasn’t just greeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement but by world-famous talk-show host Dr. Phil, who was on hand for a Sunday morning ICE raid in Chicago.

“You’re Dr. Phil? You look like Dr. Phil,” the immigrant, who was in the U.S. illegally from Thailand, asked.

“Yeah. How do you know me?” Dr. Phil responded.

“I seen you on ‘Dr. Phil,’ on TV,” the immigrant answered.

Dr. Phil wasn’t alone but alongside Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar.

“This is an example of sanctuary cities, right?” Homan said. “We have an illegal alien, convicted of sex crimes involving children, and he’s walking the streets of Chicago.”

While comedian Matt McClowry and Dave Landau’s co-hosts of “Normal World” aren’t upset that criminals are being escorted out of the country, they do find the fact that a talk-show host is attending their arrests to be indicative of what a strange time our country is in.

“Dr. Phil, he was on the scene in Chicago to see off a convicted sex offender, an internet predator from Thailand, who was their first arrest under Tom Homan,” McClowry says. “Kind of like the celebrity on the maiden voyage of a cruise ship.”

“There’s some weird element to it that doesn’t feel natural,” 1/4 Black Garrett comments. “Maybe it’s just a weird, awkward situation where you’re about to be deported, and Dr. Phil walks up, and you’re kind of like a deer in the headlights.”

“Wasn’t the thing when you saw that video, you’re just like, ‘It’s 2025, why not?’” McClowry adds.

“What is this timeline we’re in,” Garrett laughs, adding, “Dr. Phil is out there on the streets on the beat. What?”

