Twenty-six-year-old Luigi Mangione stands accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan over this past holiday season.

He’s been charged with 11 counts, including one of murder in the first degree “in furtherance of an act of terrorism,” two of murder in the second degree, two counts of stalking, and a firearms offensive.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges, and his growing fan base is convinced of his innocence as well.

That fan base grew even stronger after shirtless photos of Mangione began circulating online.

But it hasn’t stopped there.

Rumors have begun to swirl about a series of sex tapes featuring Mangione and several women, reported on by an unnamed source, who said the videos were “cinema-level” quality and had “perfect lighting.”

While the existence of the tapes has not yet been verified, the rumors have only solidified the fanbase’s love for the accused murderer.

“It seemed that his life was pretty good, other than when he shot a guy, and then it got bad,” Dave Landau of “Normal World” comments. “But we here at 'Normal World' are disgusted by the left’s glorification of such a sadistic and immoral figure.”

“And now, please, welcome our other guest for today, Andrew Tate,” he adds, laughing.

