Former Indiana teacher accused of making teens wear ‘Scream’ masks— and much more

In a disturbing news story, a former female teacher from Indiana is facing several child molestation charges after being accused of forcing multiple teenage boys into having group sex with her.

Some of the victims were as young as 13.

31-year-old Brittany Fortinberry is facing 24 more charges after five more alleged victims have come forward.

One victim claimed Fortinberry allegedly spent $600 on a group of teens before forcing them to wear the famous mask from the movie “Scream,” and having sex with them. The victims also claimed Fortinberry threatened suicide if they were to tell anyone.

But it doesn’t stop there, as Fortinberry was also allegedly paying teen boys between $100 and $800 for photos of their genitals, while also sending some teens nude and explicit videos on Snapchat and on an app called “Session.”

According to one victim, Fortinberry allegedly coaxed the boys who didn’t want to participate into it by saying “just let it happen.”

Even more concerning, a parent of one of the victims reportedly told the police that Fortinberry’s husband was well aware of what was going on — and threatened to “slaughter” the teenager in front of her if he were to come forward.

“I mean, I can’t imagine,” Dave Landau says on “Normal World.” “Like why the ‘Scream’ masks?”

“I just want to know how you even get to that point in a relationship with a teacher,” guest Deric Cahill says, adding, “How do you crack the door open to d**k picks?”

