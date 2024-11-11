This montage of post-election liberal meltdowns will have you HOWLING

Donald Trump won fair and square. Despite the Trump is Hitler narrative, the weaponization of the justice department against him, and two assassination attempts, America said, "We want more Trump."

To be expected, the left is having a meltdown of cataclysmic proportions.

Dave Landau and the “Normal World” cast play some of the most epic lefty reactions to Trump’s big win. Enjoy.

Although the cast plays several clips, these are perhaps the most hilarious.

In clip one, a young woman sitting in her car screams, “No! No! Noooooo! Why? Why Why?! ... Do you really hate me that bad?!” as she thrashes around violently.

In clip 2, a distraught and effeminate man laments, “You voted against me. You voted against my right to live. You voted against all the women and their rights. I hope you enjoy your cheap f****** gas.”

In clip 3, pop icon Cardi B listens to a TV commentator on election night announcing that Trump is nearing victory. She literally clutches her face in apparent agony. The caption over the video reads, “I hate yall bad.”

One clip features a woman just sobbing uncontrollably while her dog licks her face. A woeful Billie Eilish ballad plays in the background.

Another features a furious young man screaming, “I’m done! I’m done! I’m done! I’m done with you! I’m not with you, your mother, and your sister! I’m just done with all of this!”

In another clip, someone videos their mom rocking back and forth sobbing while watching election coverage. The caption reads, “My mom is freaking outtt. Kamala plsssss do ur thing.” Her mom then picks up a glass of wine and proceeds to chug it.

These are just a few of the most unhinged responses. To see more tearful, screaming, nonsensical reactions to Trump’s victory, watch the episode above.

