WATCH: Joe Exotic calls in from prison to share his thoughts on the 2024 election: ‘There’s not an inmate in here shooting for Harris'

The year 2020, for all the disaster and chaos it ushered in, did give us at least one good thing: “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” — the Netflix sensation that enthralled Americans with its eccentric cast and big cat drama. The show garnered nearly 35 million views in the first 10 days after its release, but after the star of the show — Joe Exotic — went to jail for his murder-for-hire scheme, the nation largely moved on from Joseph Maldonado.

However, in 2023, Exotic somewhat re-emerged in public discourse when he announced his intentions to run for president in 2024. Although his campaign fizzled out earlier this year, he is still watching the race closely.

On the last episode of “Normal World,” Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett received a phone call from none other than the Tiger King himself.

“Were you hoping for a VP spot?” Dave asked Joe.

“I’m hoping for a cabinet position,” Exotic responded, adding that he hopes to become the “director of Fish and Wildlife.”

“Who is your favorite candidate right now, other than yourself?” Dave asked next.

“We have to get Trump in there because Harris is gonna get us killed. Her and Biden’s been in there for almost four years. ... A couple hundred military bases worldwide have been been attacked of ours and we ain't done s**t about it. We're in the middle of Ukraine; we're in the middle of Israel bulls**t. Russia, China, and Iran and ISIS and them will steamroll her. There's no way they're going to take her serious,” Exotic railed.

“Do you think it's odd that Biden just all of a sudden stepped down and out of nowhere we're being forced to kind of believe that [Kamala Harris] was always the person for the job?” asked Dave, pointing out the buzz about Kamala being a DEI hire.

“I don't think that she was always the person to run. I think [Biden] really wanted to do it himself. I think old age caught up with him a little faster than he thought it would, and I think the only reason that she is even picked to even run as the nominee is because she is black and she is a woman.”

“Look, above all else, it don't matter if you're shooting for the economy to straighten up, world peace, or whatever — all they care about is that a black woman becomes president,” Exotic explained, adding that, “in [prison], Trump has every black vote.”

“There’s not an inmate in here shooting for Harris or Biden. She spent half of her life putting black people in prison that couldn’t afford to fight the fight,” he continued, noting that Harris and Biden’s promises of “prison reform” came to naught.

“With the inmates in there, is that their biggest issue — drug reform? Or do they want prison reform more than anything?” was Dave’s follow up question.

“We live like river rats, man — the mold, the broken down facilities, the electrical problems. We have 300 [people] and 6, 7, 8 toilets ... The food is pathetic, the medical care is pathetic,” said Exotic, adding that “there’s more drugs in here than the whole city of Wynnewood, Oklahoma.”

“When I get out of here, my goal is to testify in front of Congress about what goes on in here,” he told Dave.

As for his Trump endorsement, Exotic claimed that “the best thing [he’s] ever heard come out of Trump's mouth in a long time is if he becomes president he's going to shut down the camps and the halfway houses and send everybody home because if you can qualify to go to a camp, go home and work and support your family. Quit making the taxpayers pay this bill.”

To hear more of the conversation, including where the Tiger King is at in his trial, watch the episode above.

