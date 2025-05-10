Witchcraft, seances, and Lucifer worship: The occultist roots of the feminist movement EXPOSED

Rachel Wilson was born to a Marxist feminist mom and a hard-core conservative, Rush Limbaugh-loving dad. Spoiler alert: It didn’t work out.

Rachel struggled in school but not because she wasn’t smart. On the contrary, she was too smart. By kindergarten she had already figured out that school wasn’t about learning but about obeying rules. When college rolled around, Rachel was so over traditional education that she turned down a full-ride art scholarship.

At 20, she became a mom and felt she had found her calling. But when returning to work at just four weeks postpartum loomed, Rachel realized just how toxic the modern system was.

She began asking questions about how we got to a place where it’s normal for babies to be shipped off to day care and new moms forced to return to work just days after birth.

Her questions landed her deep in feminist literature, where she discovered that the origins of the feminist movement are not what we’ve been told. The story of abused women oppressed by the patriarchy, forced to slave away at the stove and have babies until they perished, is the lie the radical left sells us.

The truth? It’s far more sinister than most realize. Elites, the CIA, and occultists are the ones who shaped women’s liberation — not to free women, but to control society.

On a recent episode of “Normal World,” Rachel joined Dave Landau, ¼ Black Garrett, and Angela Boggs to unpack the dark history of feminism outlined in her book “Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women's Liberation.”

“There's a whole hidden history to women's liberation that nobody knows about,” says Rachel. For example, most “don't know that there was way higher participation in anti-suffrage groups among women than pro-suffrage groups.”

However, the most shocking revelation Rachel uncovered during her research was that the feminist pioneers were almost all involved in occultism.

“Not a couple, but most of them dabbled in occult practices, whether it's like witchcraft, spiritualism. …There’s an old saying that there was never a suffragette that didn’t sit around the seance table,” she says.

“There was a lot of anti-Christian sentiment within the suffrage movement. They had radical lesbian separatist female pastors in like 1895 helping to rewrite the Bible.”

Their core belief was that “Christianity was invented by the evil patriarchy to control women and force them to be rape slaves.”

“Lucifer was actually a symbol of women's liberation in the 1800s. They openly said Lucifer was the good guy; he was trying to enlighten us and make us free and liberated, and God's actually the bad [guy],” says Rachel, noting that these aren’t her opinions but the real words of the original feminists.

Later, “the CIA pushed [the feminist movement],” not for the sake of women’s freedom but rather for the sake of control.

“We've been lied to about everything at this point,” says Dave.

To hear more about Rachel’s book and the wild origins of the feminist movement, watch the episode above.

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.