YouTuber arrested for trying to contact forbidden island tribe — his 'peace offering' will crack you up

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a Union Territory of India located in the Bay of Bengal, roughly 750 miles southeast of mainland India. While several of the islands are tourist attractions, there is one island that is strictly prohibited from visiting.

North Sentinel Island is fiercely protected by the Indian government, as it is home to the Sentinelese tribe – an uncontacted, indigenous people who are extremely hostile to outsiders.

In the 1970s, a National Geographic filmmaker was injured by an arrow while attempting to make a documentary. In 2018, an evangelical Christian missionary, who traveled illegally to the island intending to convert the tribe to Christianity, was killed after being shot with many arrows.

Now, another attempt to reach the Sentinelese tribe has been made, this time by a YouTuber named Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov.

On March 31, Polyakov was arrested after illegally attempting to contact the Sentinelese people. According to reports, he landed on the restricted island and filmed his visit.

But if risking his neck for adventure or clicks (or both) wasn’t wild enough, the “offering” he left the Sentinelese people will truly shock you — and maybe even make you laugh.

Dave Landau of “Normal World” hilariously unpacks this bizarre adventure and the absurd "offering" left behind.

“He brought them a coconut and a can of Diet Coke as his offering,” Dave says, reading from reports.

He’s immediately reminded of the 1980 comedy “The Gods Must Be Crazy,” where a Coca-Cola bottle dropped from an airplane turns a Kalahari tribe on its head.

“So [Polyakov] pulled a ‘Gods Must Be Crazy’ and must have thought that somebody didn't know the reference,” laughs Dave. “I know what you're doing; you're not original.”

“Except in the movie, they don’t bring a coconut because they’re not stupid,” he quips.

Dave’s movie reference sparks a wild panel discussion on '80s movies, cartoon chaos, and 5G paranoia.

To hear it and see a picture of the fool who offered the Sentinelese tribe a can of Diet Coke and a coconut, watch the clip above.

