Adam Kinzinger reveals what happens when TDS takes over your LIFE

When a case of Trump derangement syndrome goes untreated, it has the ability to control your actions, control your words, and ultimately to take over your life.

And in a selfie video shot from his car, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) documented the progress of his ailment and posted it to social media for the world to see.

“So I just saw that Trump is like threatening the January 6 committee again. Listen, this dude knows, he knows that this is, like, the thing that embarrasses him. He won’t admit it embarrasses him, because he’s trying to, like, pretend like he didn’t do anything,” Kinzinger said.

“He’s obsessed. He’s more obsessed with, like, me and Cheney than his freaking golf score,” he continued, adding, “Hey, Trump, bring it on, dude. You weak, whiny, tiny man, who, by the way, I saw a picture of you this weekend; you’re hiking up your pants now to really just below your man boobs, and you’re sweating so much, like, looking pretty, pretty bad there.”

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is shocked.

“That is incredible,” Gray tells Keith and Jeffy, noting that while Kinzinger called Trump a “tiny man,” Kinzinger himself is 5’7”, while Trump is 6’3”.

“Maybe you avoid that phraseology if you’re 5 '7”,” Keith comments, adding, “It’s like call the Secret Service, this guy's not stable.”

