We DARE you not to laugh at Biden’s DNC holiday reception speech

Some of the comments Biden made during his speech at the DNC holiday reception are so wildly outrageous, Pat Gray and Keith Malinak can’t help but howl in laughter.

“The one thing I've always believed about public service and especially about the presidency is the importance of asking yourself have we left the country in better shape than we found it, and today I can say without [garbled speech] with every fiber in my being, with all my heart, the answer to that question is a resounding yes,” Biden stuttered.

“Oh my gosh! That is unbelievable!” exclaims Pat, who plays the video two more times just to get his fill of making fun of a statement that anyone with an ounce of common sense would call a bald-faced lie.

Of course, the country is far, far worse off now that Joe Biden has spent four years destroying it. From the rising cost of living and inflation to the national debt and open borders, Americans’ suffering was a huge factor in Donald Trump’s re-election.

However shameful the statement that Biden has somehow bettered America is, his statement about the Democrats’ campaign is arguably worse.

“We've run a campaign that's basically scandal free,” he added, as if he didn't just pardon his son (and himself) for a decade's worth of crimes.

“This guy! Is he on tour?” cackles Keith.

“That’s why your party got its a** kicked!” exclaims Pat. “[Americans] completely rejected your last four years, and then you have the guts, the unmitigated gall, to stand there and try to tell us you left the country better than you found it.”

“Ask Stephen A. Smith if that’s accurate,” adds Keith.

To see the footage of Biden’s speech and hear more of the “Unleashed” team’s commentary, watch the clip above.

