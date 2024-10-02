Female Bigfoot: A Navajo ranger’s chilling night vision encounter

Stanley Milford Jr., the Paranormal Ranger, is a Native American whose parents were of Navajo and Cherokee descent. He was raised in an environment that acknowledged the supernatural — an environment where shapeshifters were no figment of the imagination and witchcraft was feared.

However, when Milford joined a law enforcement branch of the Navajo Nation called the Navajo Rangers, the paranormal became more than just part of his culture; it became central to his job.

Now, he joins Pat Gray on “Pat Gray Unleashed” to recount an eerie memory of his encounter with what he alleges was a female Bigfoot.

“Did you ever see the actual Bigfoot or just the footprint?” asks Pat.



“One of the investigations I did see this thing through the use of night vision equipment and thermal equipment,” says Milford, adding that the creature came within “approximately 100 yards” of where he was stationed.

On another occasion when he was driving home, Milford says he saw the looming creature cross a snowy road about 100 yards ahead of his vehicle.

“As I was driving, something crossed over in front of me, in front of my patrol unit, probably around 100 yards, maybe even less than that, and it wasn't a bear; it wasn't livestock; it wasn't a human being. It was much larger than that,” he tells Pat.

“Typically, you know, these things are described as being covered in hair and much taller than a human being, and that's what I seen ... it went up an incline that you or I would have had great difficulty in going up,” he explains, noting that the creature was “at least 8 foot, 9 foot [tall].”

Jeffy then asks Milford if he believes that the Bigfoot creatures are “going into a different realm.”

To hear Milford’s response, watch the clip above.

