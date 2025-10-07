Bizarre twist in Charlie Kirk shooting: False confessor has disturbing criminal rap sheet

The Charlie Kirk shooting investigation turned surreal when 71-year-old George Zinn claimed he was the shooter — before his pants dropped to his ankles in front of witnesses.

When police realized Zinn wasn’t armed, they later charged him with obstruction — which is one of many crimes on his lengthy record.

According to law enforcement, Zinn now has been accused of keeping “graphic” sexual photos of children on his phone and was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in September after finding more than 20 images of kids as young as 5 on his phone.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is not impressed with the old man.

“Apparently he was just helping out whoever shot him by claiming that he did it so that it would distract police from the actual shooter,” Gray comments. “And I don’t think that was coordinated between the two of them.”

“And yes, his pants fell down around his ankles,” he continues, explaining what happened after the shooting of Charlie Kirk. “Police had to carry him away from the scene.”

“But yes, he’s well-known to police. He obstructs justice on a regular basis,” he adds, noting that Zinn’s arrests date back 25 years and also include criminal trespass, obstruction, and disturbing the peace. In addition, he was once charged with sending an email bomb threat to the Salt Lake City Marathon in 2013.

“So, he’s a real winner,” Gray says.

