Body positivity activist brags about cutting off family over Palestine

Body positivity activist and “plus-size” model Tess Holliday took center stage at the September 20 Teen Vogue summit to give some horrible advice — as she’s done before regarding body positivity — to those listening.

In the clips, when Holliday is not trying to tear down other celebrities who have lost weight, she tells the audience that she is not speaking to multiple members of her family because they stayed “quiet when so many injustices are happening” in places like Palestine, Sudan, and Congo.

“I literally blocked my brother yesterday. I’m not speaking to my mom, my stepmom, my dad. I’m collecting them like Pokemon. I’m like, ‘Who can I block next?’” Holliday said in a clip from the summit.

“And it stinks, but I just think that you have to stand for something. And I think as you get older and mature — and I feel like you guys are already far more mature than I was at your age — you have to stand for what matters to you,” Holliday continued.

“And when you see things happening, you have to say something, in my opinion. And I understand that there’s safety concerns, and I have a lot of privilege as a cis white woman saying those things,” she added.

“Body positivity activist,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says, shocked.

“She blocks people that don’t support her views on the Palestinian people. ... She blocks her brothers just because they don’t think there should be a Palestinian state,” executive producer Keith Malinak comments.

“Wow, well that’s beautiful. That’s a wonderful person right there,” Gray says.

“And what do you want to bet, she knows nothing about it,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.