Obama embarrassingly chases Kamala’s ‘BRAT’ buzz with Gen Z-studded ‘summer playlist’

Barack Obama has released his 2024 summer playlist — and it couldn’t be more obvious that the former president is trying to stay relevant — as well as push the “brat” narrative.

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately — and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!” Obama posted on his X account.

The playlist featured songs by Charli XCX, Shaboozey, Billie Eilish, Beyonce, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and many more.

“This is a gift from Barack Obama,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” jokes, adding “a gift to the world.”

Obama noticeably posted his summer playlist after Kamala Harris embraced being dubbed a “brat” by Charli XCX and her fans.

The singer had posted on her X account last month that “kamala IS brat,” which is likely part of a brilliant marketing scheme to sway young voters.

Gray finds the entire thing fairly hilarious and has come up with a summer playlist of his own.

“You’ve never heard of these; these are so eclectic,” he mocks.

Gray’s much shorter playlist includes songs by the Sweet, Chicago, Fall Out Boy, Boston, and OK Go.

“Love me some Fall Out Boy right now, I don’t know why,” he says.

