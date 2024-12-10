Pride or punishment? Canada fines town for refusing to celebrate Pride Month

As America takes a step in the right direction with a Donald Trump victory, under Justin Trudeau, Canada is only getting worse.

And by worse, we mean the country is now pushing for mandatory Pride celebrations. One town, Emo, Ontario, was even fined $10,000 for declining to proclaim June as Pride Month and refusing to fly the LGBTQ2 rainbow flag, despite lacking a flag pole.

These transgressions left the town accused of violating the Ontario Human Rights Code by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario. In addition to the $10,000 fine, officials from the town were ordered to complete mandatory human rights training.

“First of all, I’m shocked that a town in Canada even refused to fly the flag,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “But then to get fined for it, that’s just asinine.”

“You’re not an ally, by the way, if you’re forced,” he adds.

The decision to cite the town began in 2020, when the town was approached by a group called Borderland Pride. The group requested that Emo declare June as Pride Month and included a draft proclamation that contained clauses such as "pride is necessary to show community support and belonging for LGBTQ2 individuals" and "the diversity of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression represents a positive contribution to society."

“They’re not asking you not to discriminate against them. They’re asking you to embrace them, to promote them,” Gray comments, disturbed.

Mayor Harold McQuaker has stood firm in his refusal to celebrate Pride Month, which has now landed him with a $5,000 fine as well.

“You’re influence peddling,” Keith Malinak says. “You’re saying that they have to vote the way you want or else you’re going to see monetary damages. Go to hell.”

