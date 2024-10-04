‘Hell no’: Charlamagne rejects sex changes for prisoners after brilliant Trump ad

Whether you like “The Breakfast Club” or not, radio host Charlamagne tha God is undoubtedly a strong American voice with the power to sway voters.

Which is why his comments regarding a recent Trump campaign ad that aired during football games last weekend are so important.

“I’ll tell you what, that ad they was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S., that was nuts,” Charlamagne said on the air.

“I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say ‘Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners,' that one line, I was like ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.'"

“That ad was impactful, I am not going to lie,” he added.

The ad was strong not only because of that line but because it immediately backed up its claim with a clip of Kamala saying exactly what she was being accused of.

“Surgery for prisoners: Every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access,” Kamala said in an interview with a transgender woman.

“It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. Even the liberal media was shocked Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners and illegal aliens,” the voice-over in the ad continued.

“Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you,” the ad concluded.

Pat Gray and Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” were also impressed by the ad.

“It included the chick saying ‘You’re talking about in prisons,’” Malinak says. “It added that extra little layer of ‘Wow, this is completely absurd.’ That was a good ad.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.