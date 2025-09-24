Cut the mic: Rashida Tlaib’s heated ‘anti-fascist’ tirade

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) went off in a heated rant during a committee hearing, accusing the Trump administration of a “fascist takeover” in Washington D.C. — but Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) wasn’t going to take it lying down.

“I think it’s really important. We need to stand up against this fascist takeover. That’s not a bad word; it’s a fact,” Tlaib began during the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing about crime and the federal crackdown in the nation’s capital.

“And here in D.C. and across the country, it is so incredibly important, Mr. Chair, that this committee does not allow rhetoric that defames or paints Washington, D.C., in a way that you all haven’t really truly seen,” she continued.

“You’re just reading it. No, you’re just reading it or something off of some —” she added, before being cut off.

“Will the gentlelady yield to a question?” she was asked by Donalds.

“I think it’s really important,” she trudged on. “I don’t yield. I don’t even have time.”

“Your time’s expired,” Chairman James Comer responded.

“It is expired, but Mr. Chair, but you all live here, and you’re not telling people the beautiful parts that you do see in our nation’s capital,” Tlaib said, as Comer reiterated that her time had expired. “And no, no, no, it’s just wrong how we’re doing this. It’s wrong.”

That’s when Donalds really stepped in.

“Chairman, I think it’s insane if the gentlelady won’t have an argument, but she’s going to refer to me and some of my colleagues like we were from the Third Reich,” Donalds said. “This is insane. It’s insane. It’s insane. It’s insane.”

“Do I look like a member of the Third Reich to you, Ms. Tlaib?” he asked while she continued to yell — which only got worse.

“Jeez. Somebody cut off her microphone,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says, annoyed.

“Honestly, that’s who I feel the worst for in all of Capitol Hill, are the microphones here lately because they go through a lot every day,” executive producer Keith Malinak says.

"This is one of the first representatives from the Palestinian territories to be included in our government," Gray says. "She should be happy about that. I mean, we've got a Palestinian representative in the U.S. government, and she's still pissed off about it."

