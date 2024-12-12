‘We need some black vigilantes’: BLM’s RADICAL response to Penny acquittal

While most sane Americans are celebrating Daniel Penny’s acquittal after protecting fellow subway riders from a violent threat, some, like New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome, are outraged by Penny’s acquittal.

“We need some black vigilantes,” Newsome yelled on camera. “People want to jump up and choke us? And kill us for being loud? How about we do the same?”

According to reports, Neely was put in a chokehold by Penny, a former Marine, after threatening others on the subway. Penny did not kill him but rather kept him subdued until police were able to arrive, when he then died in police custody.

However, BLM doesn’t see it that way.

“Just another day in 2024 America,” Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, adding, “That sounded like a threat.”

Pat Gray can’t get over Newsome’s belief that Jordan Neely was killed for “being loud,” noting that instead it was for “loudly threatening women and children.”

“I guess nobody was supposed to do anything. The right thing is to just let him kill three people if that’s what he feels like doing,” Gray says.

“I’m surprised New York didn’t burn yesterday,” Malinak says while Gray adds, “That’s what he’s trying to get going.”

Neely’s father joined Newsome in his outrage, explaining during a press conference after the trial that “the system is rigged.”

“Let’s do something about this,” Neely’s father said.

“Like what? What do you suggest?” Gray asks, adding, “Obviously, he’s calling for violence too.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.