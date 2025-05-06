Did Jen Psaki finally admit she knew about Biden’s decline?

After years of lying to the American public that Joe Biden was as “sharp as a tack,” former White House staff and the legacy media are now quietly admitting that our suspicions were right all along — Biden was as sharp as a soap bubble. From former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain to numerous media voices, the narrative has been corrected. People knew.

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki just addressed the former president’s mental acuity on a recent episode of Semafor Media’s “Mixed Signals.”

Pat Gray plays the clip.

“I left in May of 2022 ... and I have seen Biden once since then, when I took my daughter to the holiday party this last December after he had lost. And so I hadn't seen him in person during that period of time. I never saw that person — not a single time, and I was in the Oval Office every day — that was on that debate stage,” Psaki doubled down.

“Were things that people saw during that period of time that were similar to that or would have been in a category of that? I don't know. Possibly,” she then caveated.

“Were they actively covering it up? Were they sort of in denial? Or was that just a bad debate?” Semafor editor in chief Ben Smith asked.

“Cover-up is a very loaded term. ... Cover-up is often, like, a crime,” Psaki said defensively. “People use that term as they relate to Watergate. ... It’s a bit of a dangerous term.”

“Yes, this is much worse than that,” says Stu Burguiere, calling “cover-up” an “accurate term.”

“Yes, it's the truth. People covered up for him, and they're admitting that now,” agrees Pat. “To me, that borders on treason when you're talking about the chief executive of this country.”

However, even if we were to give Psaki’s story the benefit of the doubt, it would still fall flat because “before [Biden] was even elected, he had lost a step (or 12).”

“We saw it all during the campaign in 2020,” says Pat. Even back then it was clear that “he was not the same guy he was back in 2008 when he ran.”

To hear more of the conversation and see the footage of Psaki’s interview, watch the clip above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.