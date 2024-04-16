Did Speaker Mike Johnson betray Republicans by killing surveillance law amendment?

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is under heavy scrutiny from the GOP after he voted to reauthorize FISA, which essentially allows the government to spy on Americans without a warrant.

House conservatives are outraged at Johnson’s decision to break the tie vote by siding with Democrats and the other 86 Republicans who voted in favor of the reauthorization of the surveillance law.

Pat Gray is equally outraged by Johnson’s betrayal, wondering if he can even be called a Republican after such a stunt.

“FISA section 702 passed easily. Its authorization of spying on Americans without a warrant continues through 2026, thanks specifically to Mike Johnson,” he sighs, noting that we need to “limit their time in office” and “make them legislate from their district.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), among many others, also expressed his displeasure with Johnson’s vote on a Fox News exclusive interview when he said, “I’m not so sure there’s a difference between Mike Johnson being in charge and the Democrats being in charge. ... So far, I don’t see a lot of difference.”

“Yeah, me neither,” says Pat.

Unfortunately, conservatives' vexation with Johnson is likely to continue with his upcoming Ukraine-Israel aid bill. To learn more about what’s on the horizon, watch the clip below.

