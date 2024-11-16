Don Lemon dramatically quits X; gets owned on abortion by a random man in the park

There’s nothing Democrats love more than making a scene, and Don Lemon is no exception.

In a recent video post and hand-typed letter, Lemon announced to the world that he would sadly be leaving the social media platform X.

“I’ve loved connecting with all of you on X, but it’s time for me to leave the platform,” he began in his letter. “I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose.”

Lemon also quoted a Washington Post article explaining that X’s recent decision to change the terms has turned it into a “hub for conservatives, which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics.”

He finished his devastating statement by noting that he would be on the new social media platform BlueSky, where his Democratic friends can join him. The ex-anchor has also been quite active on TikTok, where he’s been posting man on the street-style videos — and some of them feature some clear self-owns.

“Women I’ve been talking to are really, really concerned, and they’re emotional, and I think a lot of them have a right to be,” Lemon said to a man in one short interview.

“Politicians aren’t perfect, they’re imperfect like everybody else. Trump’s rhetoric isn’t for everybody, his style isn’t for everybody, we got a lot of good things done under Trump,” the man responded to Lemon’s surprise.

“A woman’s right to choose is removed under Trump,” Lemon countered.

“That’s not the only issue in this world,” the interviewee shot back. “A percentage of the female vote went up 2%. So are those women crazy? I mean, it’s not 50%, but it’s high 40s, and he got that. So ask those women why they voted for Trump. So clearly, it wasn’t just abortion was the issue.”

“They’re concerned about the broken border; they’re concerned about crime; they’re concerned about inflation; they’re concerned about a lot of other things. So women are not one-dimensional. Men are not one-dimensional. And so if you’re upset about abortion, great. If that’s your prime issue, then go live in a state that’s pro-choice,” the interviewee continued.

“That’s easy for you to say as a man,” Lemon countered.

“Well, dude, it’s easy for me to say a lot of things. Sure, I’m not a woman, that’s why I don’t opine on abortion,” the interviewee said, nearly laughing.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is impressed, noting that “he just owned Don Lemon.”

“He posted that on his own site,” Keith Malinak says through shocked laughter. “Kudos to rando guy in the park.”

