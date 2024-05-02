Exposing the harsh reality of Hamas

Celal Gunes/Anadolu | Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
The hypocrisy — or just pure lack of intelligence — of the pro-Hamas protesters is getting clearer every single day.
In one viral video, a drag queen is shown in front of a group of kids at a drag queen story hour. The drag queen says, “If you’re a drag queen and you know it, shout ‘free Palestine,'” as the children erupt in a chorus of pro-Hamas propaganda.
“You know they’d kill you, moron; they’d throw you off a building; they’d cut your head off,” Pat Gray says, astounded. “Why don’t you go to the Gaza strip and do your cute little routine there.”
“They hate your guts, and he is singing their praises,” he adds, disgusted.
Keith Malinak agrees.
“It’s just gross on so many levels. You’ve got this trans dude hanging out with little kids and then talking about ‘free Palestine,’” he says, adding, “There shouldn’t be this many parents allowing kids in the nation to go to one of these events, much less one.”
“We are just committing suicide as a nation, and we are destroying the children,” he continues.
Want more from Pat Gray?
To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.