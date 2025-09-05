Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid goes full conspiracy theorist on Trump assassination attempt

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid appears to have gone off the deep end as, during a recent appearance on former MSNBC colleague Katie Phang’s Youtube channel, she questioned the veracity of the assassination attempt on President Trump.

“He’s got these magical doctors who claim that he was shot in the ear, but his ear, I guess, grew back,” Reid began. “He had a Dukal bandage on one minute, no bandage the next. We can't get a medical record from this alleged assassination. He was supposedly shot. We have nothing.”

“Where are the investigative records? One day, he slapped a maxi pad on his ear. The next day, the ear is totally fine,” Phang jumped in.

“Isn’t it odd that we’ve never asked for his medical records?” Reid said.

“You’re not allowed to even say, ‘Isn’t that weird?’” she said.

“And the mainstream media isn’t demanding his medical records. They’re not demanding anything. They’re terrified of this man,” she added.

“This is weird. This is so weird. Like, we can agree that, yeah, we don’t have enough information about Thomas Crooks or any connections he might have had with some people in the government. We need to get to the bottom of that,” says Keith Malinak, executive producer of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“She’s hung up on, ‘I don’t think he was shot,’” he continues. “That’s what she’s hung up on.”

“That’s the big conspiracy theory on the left,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray agrees.

“These people are unhinged,” Malinak adds.

