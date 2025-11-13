FAKE NEWS: BBC caught splicing Trump’s Jan. 6 speech to make him sound violent

The BBC has been exposed for editing President Donald Trump’s January 6, 2021, speech — deceiving viewers into thinking that the president was cheering on violence.

The network played a clip of Trump that appeared to be him inciting an insurrection, saying, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell.”

However, Trump didn’t say that at all.

According to a report from GBN News, the “BBC spliced together two clips that took place 54 minutes apart.”

Rather, Trump said, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” before saying the second part of what the BBC played.

Tim Davie, director, and Deborah Turness, the chief executive in the news division, have now resigned following the revelation.

“Trump was on to something,” BlazeTV contributor Jeff Fisher tells BlazeTV host Pat Gray on “Pat Gray Unleashed,” referring to Trump calling the BBC “fake news” during a press conference.

“How about that?” Gray asks.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.