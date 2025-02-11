Donald Trump faces IMPEACHMENT chaos just weeks into office

Within weeks of Donald Trump reclaiming his office in the White House, leftists like Rep. Al Green from Houston are already pushing to impeach the president.

“To whom it may concern, ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world,” Green said. “The prime minister of Israel should be ashamed knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.”

“Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity,” he continued. “Injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America. I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun.”

Already tired of the left’s new attacks on the president, Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” isn’t amused.

“Trying to relocate them to a place that hasn’t been obliterated is ethnic cleansing? Have you seen the photos of what they’re returning to in Gaza? Rubble! I saw more intact buildings when I was in Mexico looking at the Mayan ruins. Those are in better shape from a thousand years ago,” Gray says.

“He’s looking for a better place for them,” he explains. “The ethnic cleansing is being done on the part of the Arabs that surround them and won’t have anything to do with them.”

“They won’t offer them a place to live, stay, retreat, a place of refuge. Because they don’t give a rat’s anus about the Palestinians, and neither does Al Green,” he adds.

