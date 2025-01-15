Garland misleads public AGAIN about January 6 officer deaths

Over four years have passed since the event of January 6, 2021, and Attorney General Merrick Garland is still perpetuating the narrative that it was a deadly insurrection — despite disputed claims and contested evidence regarding what happened that day.

“On this day four years ago, police officers were brutally assaulted while bravely defending the United States Capitol. They were punched, tackled, tased, and attacked with chemical agents that burned their eyes and skin,” Garland said in a statement.

“Today, I’m thinking of the officers who still bear the scars of that day, as well as the loved ones of the five officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, as a result of what happened to them on January 6, 2021,” Garland continued.

“January 6 was a violent attack on the law enforcement officers defending the Capitol, and it was an unprecedented attack on a cornerstone of our system of government, the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next,” he added.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” can’t believe what he’s hearing.

“It is so irresponsible and so despicable that they continue this lie four years later,” Gray comments, noting that Garland isn’t the only one perpetuating the lie. Democrat Congressman Jake Auchincloss also claimed that officers “lost their lives” on January 6 and that Donald Trump “aided and abetted their murder.”

“We have to remember the officers who lost their lives, because I’m having a hard time doing that. I don’t remember any officer losing their life on January 6. Why? Because it didn’t happen,” Gray says.

“Is there not even one real actual journalist who can stand up to these blatant, proven lies about January 6? Just push back a little bit,” Gray continues. “Tell me, Congressman, who lost their life on January 6 as a result of that mob? Because the answer is no one. And four years later, they just keep repeating that stinking irresponsible lie.”

