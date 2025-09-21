Jemal Countess | Getty Images for MoveOn
Jasmine Crockett claims Democrats don’t incite violence — but the receipts say otherwise
September 21, 2025
BlazeTV’s Pat Gray highlights clips of Crockett, Joe Biden, Tim Walz, and others using warlike rhetoric and calls to arms.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has gone on record and claimed that Democrats never incite violence — but her own words tell a much different story.
“Don’t get mad that I speak the truth and I speak facts. But I literally have never said anything to invoke violence. And I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence,” Crockett said on “The Breakfast Club.”
BlazeTV host Pat Gray is way ahead of her, pulling up several clips of not just Democrats, but Crockett herself inciting violence.
“This is a war. This isn’t a battle. We absolutely will win this war,” Crockett said once on MSNBC, to which another panelist responded, “It is a war. It is indeed a war. And I have to say, they have won some battles, Jasmine. But we have to keep our eye on the war, and everybody needs to pick up a weapon and get involved.”
In another clip, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) yells on stage, “No one has ever been more dangerous to this country than Donald Trump, and he is a fascist to his core.”
“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Joe Biden said in another clip, while president of the United States.
The montage Gray plays of Democrats inciting violence seems to go on forever, with calls to arms throughout.
“Oh, man,” Gray says, astonished. “Good thing there wasn't one. There was about 1,000 Democrat violent spewing morons.”
