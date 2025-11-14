Jasmine Crockett bows down to transgenders by mocking MAGA women’s looks

While standing next to a drag queen, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) decided to start making fun of women’s looks — specifically “MAGA” women’s looks.

“A lot of the MAGA women receive gender-affirming care, such as lip fillers, breast augmentation, etc. Why do you think they’re so against gender-affirming care for trans people?” a reporter asked Crockett as she stood next to her male friend in a dress.

Crockett laughed, before answering, “I have this thing, where like, you know a MAGA woman when you see one. They all have a look right?”

“When that was brought up on the House floor, because there was a discussion about this on the House, they were like, ‘How dare you say we use —’ and it’s like no that’s exactly what y’all do. Y’all just didn’t realize that’s what it is,” she added.

“Jasmine Crockett is out mocking MAGA women,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“That is not a good look for her,” BlazeTV contributor Jeff Fisher chimes in.

“We’re mocking people’s looks while standing next to a tall dude in a dress wearing a wig,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, adding, “Got it.”

