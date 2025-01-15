Jillian Michaels SLAMS Gov. Newsom for LA fires: ‘It needed to be different THIS time, Gavin’

The Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles now rank as the number one and two most destructive wildfires in the history of Southern California. Twenty-five people have been killed, 40,000 acres destroyed, and well over 1,000 structures incinerated. The toll in all of these categories is expected to rise as both fires are still burning and largely uncontained.

California authorities, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, have been lambasted by American citizens, especially California residents, fellow politicians, and the media for gross failures to prepare the city to properly handle fires.

Even certain celebrities are speaking up.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” plays a clip of renowned fitness expert Jillian Michaels, who, like many celebrities, has a home in Los Angeles, ripping into Gavin Newsom for the state’s long history of ill-preparedness when it comes to fires.

In an interview with Fox News, Michaels scoffed at the notion that these conflagrations are “unprecedented.”

“No, it’s not unprecedented,” she said. “California burns down every single year.”

Michaels then condemned Newsom’s response to a resident who approached him in tears asking if it was “going to be different next time.”

“Oh, it has to be,” she said, mocking Newsom. “It needed to be different this time, Gavin.”

Pointing to California Water Commission’s Proposition 1, which passed in 2014 and allocated $2.7 billion to water storage projects, Michaels said, “Not one [water reservoir] has been built.”

She also pointed to the cessation of controlled burns as a problem.

“There have been calls for control burns for decades. We did them historically throughout my entire childhood and young adult life in California, and now we've stopped because, I’m not even quite sure. It could be the cost, I've heard. It could be environmental pressures. It could be both,” she said.

To hear Pat and the “Unleashed” team’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.