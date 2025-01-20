From unifying to divisive: Joe Biden’s presidency ends in discord

President Joe Biden’s farewell address highlighted his administration’s accomplishments, including navigating the pandemic, brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and advancing the principle that “all of us are created equal.”

However, the address wasn’t only focused on what had been accomplished in the last four years but on fearmongering, veiled jabs at political opponents, and partisan achievements.

“I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern. That’s a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a few ultra-wealthy people. There are dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked,” Biden said in his address.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead. We see the consequences all across America,” he continued.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” can’t believe what he’s hearing.

“First of all, Donald Trump is not in power. You have been for the last four years. It’s amazing, do they even read the things that they are writing for him to spew on television?” Gray asks.

“If you want to talk about an oligarchy, how about a leader of a nation pardoning his son for crimes he may or may not have committed over a blanket period of time,” Keith Malinak chimes in.

Biden went on to champion his administration's effort in “building the largest middle class, the most prosperous century any nation in the world has ever seen.”

“We’ve got to do that again. The last four years that’s exactly what we’ve done,” Biden added.

“No, no, you have not,” Gray says in disbelief. “So we get the heavy, heavy, heavy dose of Marxism on the way out, too. The class warfare that he’s trying to ratchet up as he’s leaving office.”

Biden also claimed in his address that “social media is giving up on fact-checking.”

“Leave that for the American people to decide,” Gray adds.

