Insider says Kamala’s campaign is in chaos: Cursing, quitting, and crying

The election is getting closer, and Kamala Harris’ campaign may be falling apart.

Not only did Donald Trump expertly troll the Vice President by spending a day as a fry cook at McDonald's, but Harris, who claimed to have worked there in the past, appears never to have worked there at all: McDonalds can’t find any record of her as an employee.

“It’s weird, they can’t find the employment records for Kamala Harris from the 1980s,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “McDonald’s is trying to play it cool by saying ‘Yeah, we can’t find her employment.' They’re trying not to take sides, I guess.”

But it gets worse.

Keith Malinak claims that he has a source from inside the campaign who has told him that Kamala is in full-on breakdown mode.

“I got a good source, they’re very close to the Walz campaign, and this individual has been spot-on with a lot of stuff that has been sent my way,” Malinak explains.

“I got this last night: ‘Kamala has completely lost it mentally. She breaks down in tears in private, and she has gone after Doug, accusing him of tanking the campaign with his scandals,'” he continues. “She repeatedly cusses out Joe Biden in staff meetings for taking airtime away from her, and she’s livid over the hurricane stuff.”

Malinak also was told that Kamala has “had to double her anxiety medication” and that “a few campaign staffers have quit.”

“They quit because they want to try to focus on explaining her policies instead of attacking Trump, which is all she has been doing, and it isn’t working. She feels she made the wrong VP pick as well, because he has many scandals and she feels like the Democrat machine wants her to lose,” he adds.

Kamala and her campaign management are also reportedly arguing about her appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Apparently, she wants to do it, while her campaign management believes “an hour of her in a room with somebody that is going to ask her tough questions would give Trump a 48-state win.”

“They don’t trust her, and it’s an endless circle of arguments,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.