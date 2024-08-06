Donald Trump RUINS Kamala Harris in hilarious new political ad

Democrats have been proudly calling Kamala Harris the “border czar” to highlight her role in immigration for years.

However, it’s become increasingly obvious that the title isn’t one to gloat about — as it appears she has done absolutely nothing to remedy the very clear crisis at the southern border.

And a new Donald Trump political ad highlights just how bad the “border czar” has been.

The ad opens with a video of Harris dancing in a brightly colored button-down shirt as a voice says “This is America’s ‘border czar.’”

“She’s failed us. Under Harris, over 10 million illegally here. A quarter of a million Americans dead from fentanyl. Brutal migrant crimes and ISIS, now here,” the voiceover continues.

The ad then plays the now famous clip of Harris admitting to a reporter that she’s never been to the border by saying “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

Gray has one criticism of the ad, but it’s not much.

“Whether or not you want to split hairs, but that wasn’t her title. It wasn’t an official title, everybody knows that. But she was placed in charge of the border,” Gray says. “She was placed in charge of border security. That’s just a fact that they are trying to eliminate from the American psyche.”

While the stats on the border couldn’t be clearer, it seems that Harris doesn’t understand them.

“I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week,” Harris said about immigration in a recent rally.

“Do it,” Gray says. “You will lose.”

