You know it’s bad when THIS organization calls Kamala Harris’ nomination ‘undemocratic’

After President Joe Biden took himself out of the 2024 presidential race, he quickly endorsed Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee via social media.

And shockingly, one of the biggest leftist organizations, which has profited quite well off of the racial divide in America, isn’t happy about it.

Black Lives Matter took to X to criticize the Democratic Party for appointing Harris as the 2024 nominee without a public voting process, calling the move undemocratic.

“A 24-hour process of talking to party bosses is not democratic, nor is it a process Democrats should be proud of. We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs,” BLM wrote.

“Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites.”

“We call on the @DNC to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates,” it concluded.

The men of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are in shock.

“Who got ahold of their account?” Keith Malinak asks.

“Wow, that is outstanding. When was the last time we agreed with anything Black Lives Matter said?” Gray asks. “That was the first and last time it’s happened. That’s incredible, but that’s so well-put.”

