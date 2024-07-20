Biden whisper yells at Lester Holt in devastatingly ‘awkward’ interview

President Joe Biden is falling apart at the seams — and it couldn’t be more obvious.

In a recent interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, the president got noticeably snippy before the questions even began.

“Sometimes come and talk to me about what we should be talking about,” Biden said, directly after Holt simply thanked him for making time to talk.

Pat Gray, Keith Malinak, and Jeffy of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are shocked at how quickly things went sour.

“That was so awkward,” Malinak says, while Gray adds, “He’s pissed before the interview even begins. And he’s pissed at Lester Holt.”

As the interview went on, it only got worse.

“What happens if you have another episode like we saw during the debate?” Holt asks Biden, adding to clarify, “What happens if you have another performance on that par, on that level?”

“I don’t plan on having another performance on that level,” Biden mumbles, nearly whispering.

“In your last TV interview you were asked if you had watched the debate, your answer was ‘I don’t think so, no.’ Have you since seen it?” Holt asks Biden.

“I’ve seen pieces of it,” Biden says angrily. “I’m not watching the whole debate.”

“The reason I ask, because I guess the question is, are you all on the same page? Are you seeing what they saw, which was moments of frankly,” Holt goes on, “you appeared to be confused.”

“Lester, look. Why don’t you guys ever talk about the 18 to 28 lies he told? Where are you on this? Why didn’t the press ever talk about that? Twenty-eight times it's confirmed he lied in that debate,” Biden says, adding, “I had a bad, bad night. I wasn’t feeling well at all.”

When Holt tells Biden the media has reported extensively on their issues with Trump as well, Biden smiles creepily and leans in.

“No you haven’t, no you haven’t,” Biden says with a terrifying smile. “God love you.”

Holt then really hits a nerve when he asks the president whether he has any desire to “get back on the horse” and do the next debate sooner.

“I’m on the horse, where have you been?” Biden says. “I’ve done 22 major events, and thousands of people, overwhelming crowds, a lot happening. I’m on the horse. What I’m doing is going out and demonstrating to the American people that I’m in command of all my faculties, that I don’t need notes, I don’t need teleprompters, I can go out and answer any questions at all.”

“I stood there when NATO was in town. I stood there for an hour and answered questions,” he adds.

“With notes, with teleprompter. All scripted,” Jeffy comments.

“Knowing the questions in advance. That’s what he’s shown us. And he can’t handle that!” Gray adds.

