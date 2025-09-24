Maddow TRAPS Kamala Harris with tough questions on live TV

Even MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow couldn’t save former Vice President Kamala Harris from herself during a recent interview where she asked her some questions about her latest book, “107 Days.”

“Madame Vice President, I have to ask you about the, I think the part of your book that has people most upset thus far, which is some of your writing about the decision around the president abandoning his re-election campaign, the timing there, and how it’s handled,” Maddow said to Harris.

“You say in part, page 46, ‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision. We all said that like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision,’” Maddow continued.

“Whose decision should that have been? How should that decision have been made?” she then asked.

“So, when I write this," Harris began, as she appeared to struggle to find her words, "it’s because I realize that I have, and had, a certain responsibility that I should have followed through on, which is — and so when I talk about the recklessness, as much as anything I’m talking about myself."

“There was so much, as we know, at stake, and as I write, you know, where my head was at at the time is that it would be completely — it would come off as being completely self-serving,” she added.

“If you said to President Biden that you did not think he should run again?” Maddow asked.

“Yeah. Or even that he should question whether it’s a good idea,” Harris replied.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is shocked that Harris so willingly gave up that information.

“Is that an admission that she knew he shouldn’t be running?” Gray asks, intrigued. “But she stayed quiet.”

“Kamala Harris,” executive producer Keith Malinak asks, pretending to press the former VP further, “who tweeted for Joe Biden, especially on that day he dropped out? Did they run the tweet by you first?”

